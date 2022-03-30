White Sox Spring Training Overreactions: Week 2

After the first week of White Sox Spring Training Overreactor’s second season, I was feeling pretty good. We had some great interactions that led to fantastic content. By Wednesday of last week, I had some concerns about the quality of content we would get in the season’s second week. However, things didn’t disappoint before my little business soiree on the East Coast.

Early Nibbles

As I said, things started slow. But it’s not always how you start, it’s how you finish.

just going through the motions out there right now. Tony needs to step up the intensity — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 21, 2022

yea, and we saw how last season ended because they thought they could just flip a switch https://t.co/7cKYTSLeeE — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 22, 2022

The week’s slow start would continue on the 23rd sadly.

Tony tried giving the game away by taking Gio out when he did — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 23, 2022

it's late March, what have they been doing? https://t.co/dvbCnr1FYv — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 23, 2022

If I’ve taught my followers on Twitter dot com anything, it’s that you have to SET THE TONE during Cactus League play. Eddie simply doesn’t get it.

I'm not sure if you know this but, you have to set the tone in March to have a successful October https://t.co/4QoUpK8stp — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 23, 2022

if not now, when? we saw what happened last year when everyone said they could just flip a switch! https://t.co/6N5qBwyrBG — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 23, 2022

Pito Problems

Later in the week, I shined a spotlight on the struggles of Jose Abreu. Thankfully, I appear to be responsible for Pito’s resurgence.

I'd love if he would start hitting. He's .000 on the Spring and Tony keeps putting him out there, what is this Little League where the parents kid always gets a pass? — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

Jordan apparently thinks Abreu’s performance has been acceptable.

I had to let Jordan know that in 2022, we will not be excusing mediocrity.

he's hitting .000 if you think this is ok, I don't know what to tell you https://t.co/0LbLBIfRSu — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

For some reason, Cubs fan Chris decided he wanted to interject himself into White Sox business.

You’re so clueless dude. Spring is where you shake the rust off and get in routine. Also the best players go through stretches where they don’t play as well. Calm down and be patient. — Chris (@Chris_Weiner95) March 26, 2022

You guys want to see where a body is buried?

dude, I played ball through college. I think it's you that is clueless. https://t.co/S8tcEybqGN — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

You Play. To Win. The Game.

My good friend @HashTagWhiteSox tried to help the people understand the importance of Spring Training. What follows was our interaction of the week:

This guy is suppose to have all this experience, and he’s managing like your average Twitter user. — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) March 26, 2022

Drew struggles to understand the importance of setting the tone. We were just getting warmed up here.

you're wrong. a successful season starts with success in Spring Traininghttps://t.co/A96aEvKz3A https://t.co/Cs55y9faxi — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

The data was literally right in front of his eyes and he chose to ignore it.

if you want to win the World Series, you have to set the tone. this isn't rocket science https://t.co/sdhZf9SoXO — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

so the Sox aren't good? https://t.co/2SYDnBH2B3 — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

Let’s just go through the motions here.

why even keep score then? https://t.co/QSe19FPRWl — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

It will never cease to amaze me how people just don’t get it.

I, along with my dozens of followers, understand the importance of setting the tone.

probably both given the lack of success from this front office over the last decade plus https://t.co/qCbBjIzSHB — nWi Steve (@nWi_Steve) March 26, 2022

I still don’t know what I have to do to get through to people. The evidence has been clearly laid out above. If you want to win the World Series, you set a tone during Spring Training. Why do we have to keep going over these things that have been clearly #confirmed?

By the way:

See you next week for the 2022 finale of White Sox Spring Training Overreactor.

