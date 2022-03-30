White Sox Spring Training Overreactions: Week 2

After the first week of White Sox Spring Training Overreactor’s second season, I was feeling pretty good. We had some great interactions that led to fantastic content. By Wednesday of last week, I had some concerns about the quality of content we would get in the season’s second week. However, things didn’t disappoint before my little business soiree on the East Coast.
Early Nibbles
As I said, things started slow. But it’s not always how you start, it’s how you finish.
The week’s slow start would continue on the 23rd sadly.
If I’ve taught my followers on Twitter dot com anything, it’s that you have to SET THE TONE during Cactus League play. Eddie simply doesn’t get it.
Pito Problems
Later in the week, I shined a spotlight on the struggles of Jose Abreu. Thankfully, I appear to be responsible for Pito’s resurgence.
Jordan apparently thinks Abreu’s performance has been acceptable.
I had to let Jordan know that in 2022, we will not be excusing mediocrity.
For some reason, Cubs fan Chris decided he wanted to interject himself into White Sox business.
You guys want to see where a body is buried?
You Play. To Win. The Game.
My good friend @HashTagWhiteSox tried to help the people understand the importance of Spring Training. What follows was our interaction of the week:
Drew struggles to understand the importance of setting the tone. We were just getting warmed up here.
The data was literally right in front of his eyes and he chose to ignore it.
Let’s just go through the motions here.
It will never cease to amaze me how people just don’t get it.
I, along with my dozens of followers, understand the importance of setting the tone.
I still don’t know what I have to do to get through to people. The evidence has been clearly laid out above. If you want to win the World Series, you set a tone during Spring Training. Why do we have to keep going over these things that have been clearly #confirmed?
By the way:
See you next week for the 2022 finale of White Sox Spring Training Overreactor.
